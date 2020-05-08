Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

