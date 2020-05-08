Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

