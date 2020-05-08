Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

