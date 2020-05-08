Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

