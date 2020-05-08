Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

