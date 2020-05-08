Washington Trust Bank Acquires 2,579 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

