Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

