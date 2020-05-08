Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.23 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

