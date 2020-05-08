FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.