Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $447,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.