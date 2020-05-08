Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

