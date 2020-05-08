Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

