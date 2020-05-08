Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.