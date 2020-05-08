Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.59.

NYSE:OC opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after buying an additional 539,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,267,000 after buying an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

