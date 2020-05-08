Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of LCTX opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

