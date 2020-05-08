Robert T. Holland Buys 1,800 Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $16.94 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62.
Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRBK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Meridian Bank Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.
