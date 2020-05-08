Bottomline Technologies Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPAY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,613,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,111,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 119,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 104,673 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

