Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $58,050.86 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $58,050.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $107.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 126,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after buying an additional 119,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

