Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 231.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.43% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,052,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,198,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 580,730 shares during the last quarter.

ATMP opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

