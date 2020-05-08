Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 830 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 553.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

