New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.26% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROCK. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

