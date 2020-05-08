Cwm LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $121.13 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

