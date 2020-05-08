New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $21.16 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

