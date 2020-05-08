Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,927.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

