Cwm LLC Has $33,000 Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

