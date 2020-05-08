Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3,477.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after buying an additional 426,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 300,122 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

