Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Corecivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Corecivic by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Corecivic Inc has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Corecivic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.