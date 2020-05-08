New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,697 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $38.22 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.