Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $598,000 Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares in the company, valued at $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

