Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

