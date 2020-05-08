Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 112,462 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,462 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.78.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

