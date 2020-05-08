Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $690,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 691,000 shares of company stock worth $15,496,090 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.24 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

