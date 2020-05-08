Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289,382 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202,478 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after acquiring an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 1.88.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.