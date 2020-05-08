Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 6,090 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bunge were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,332.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NYSE:BG opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

