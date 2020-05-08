Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 74,479 shares valued at $4,119,738. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

