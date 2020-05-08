Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 604 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.