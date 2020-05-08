Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 1,490 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dover were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $91.07 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

