Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 435,584 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435,584 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Masco were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

