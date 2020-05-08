Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXFD. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 286,873 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 699,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.62. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

