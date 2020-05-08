Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $121.93 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

