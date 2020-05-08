10,980 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $603,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

