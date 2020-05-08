Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 250,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

