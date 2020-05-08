Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.