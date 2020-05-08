Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,060,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after acquiring an additional 337,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

