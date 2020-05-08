Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

