Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,065 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.29% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after acquiring an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 671,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 254.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 473,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 340,343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David Colo acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,847.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,591.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424 in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $623.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

