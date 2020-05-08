51,657 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPF. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

