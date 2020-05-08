Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $761.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.