Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,125 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,633,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,436,000 after purchasing an additional 529,254 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

