64,073 Shares in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 95,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders bought 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

